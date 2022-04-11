Brokerages Expect ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) to Post $0.68 EPS

Analysts forecast that ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ePlus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.74. ePlus reported earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ePlus will report full year earnings of $4.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.33. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover ePlus.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $494.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.30 million. ePlus had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 5.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLUS. Zacks Investment Research lowered ePlus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on ePlus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ PLUS traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $55.16. The stock had a trading volume of 239 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,379. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. ePlus has a 12-month low of $42.00 and a 12-month high of $69.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.59.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLUS. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ePlus during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in ePlus in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in ePlus by 28.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 463 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in ePlus by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 928 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in ePlus in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus cloud consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

