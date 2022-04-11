Brokerages Expect Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Farmers National Banc’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. Farmers National Banc reported earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will report full year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.94. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Farmers National Banc.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $39.24 million for the quarter.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Farmers National Banc from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Farmers National Banc in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 90.9% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 82,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 39,297 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 2.9% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 21.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 58,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 10,422 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 1.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 88,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Farmers National Banc during the third quarter worth about $572,000. 43.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMNB opened at $16.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $545.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.67. Farmers National Banc has a one year low of $14.57 and a one year high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. This is a boost from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

