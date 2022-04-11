Brokerages Set AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) PT at $142.86

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $142.86.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company.

Get AutoNation alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $103.36 on Friday. AutoNation has a 12-month low of $88.32 and a 12-month high of $133.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.41 and a 200-day moving average of $115.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.76. AutoNation had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AutoNation will post 20.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David B. Edelson sold 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,425,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $8,254,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,846 shares of company stock valued at $20,172,605 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AN. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 745.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 769,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,950,000 after buying an additional 678,780 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in AutoNation by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,166,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,345,000 after purchasing an additional 495,490 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in AutoNation by 163.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 672,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,553,000 after purchasing an additional 417,243 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in AutoNation by 415.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 391,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,734,000 after purchasing an additional 315,394 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in AutoNation by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 617,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,138,000 after purchasing an additional 304,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Company Profile (Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.