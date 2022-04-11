Brokerages Set AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) PT at $142.86

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $142.86.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company.
Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $103.36 on Friday. AutoNation has a 12-month low of $88.32 and a 12-month high of $133.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.41 and a 200-day moving average of $115.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.
In other news, Director David B. Edelson sold 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,425,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $8,254,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,846 shares of company stock valued at $20,172,605 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AN. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 745.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 769,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,950,000 after buying an additional 678,780 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in AutoNation by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,166,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,345,000 after purchasing an additional 495,490 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in AutoNation by 163.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 672,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,553,000 after purchasing an additional 417,243 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in AutoNation by 415.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 391,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,734,000 after purchasing an additional 315,394 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in AutoNation by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 617,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,138,000 after purchasing an additional 304,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.
AutoNation Company Profile (Get Rating)
AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.
