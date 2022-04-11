Brokerages Set B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) Target Price at GBX 632.14

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 632.14 ($8.29).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BME. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 685 ($8.98) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 740 ($9.70) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 550 ($7.21) to GBX 600 ($7.87) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of LON:BME traded down GBX 4.27 ($0.06) on Monday, hitting GBX 540.13 ($7.08). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,560,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,349,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of £5.41 billion and a PE ratio of 12.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 569.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 591.32. B&M European Value Retail has a 1 year low of GBX 524 ($6.87) and a 1 year high of GBX 651.40 ($8.54).

In related news, insider Simon Arora sold 40,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 585 ($7.67), for a total value of £234,000,000 ($306,885,245.90).

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

