Brokerages Set Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Price Target at $393.56

Shares of Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $393.56.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EDVMF. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$48.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Endeavour Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$45.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from GBX 2,450 ($32.13) to GBX 2,850 ($37.38) in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

Shares of EDVMF opened at $25.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.02. Endeavour Mining has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $28.52.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th.

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.

