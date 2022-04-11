Brokerages Set Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Target Price at $30.52

Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.62.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HP shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th.

HP traded down $0.60 on Monday, reaching $44.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,571,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,624. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.89. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.57 and a beta of 1.94. Helmerich & Payne has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $45.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $409.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.10 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 22.22% and a negative return on equity of 8.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -34.84%.

In other news, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 9,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hans Helmerich sold 150,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total value of $6,381,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 161,000 shares of company stock worth $6,793,440. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth about $24,724,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter valued at $21,520,000. Sourcerock Group LLC increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1,818.0% in the 4th quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 783,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,569,000 after acquiring an additional 742,643 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 643.0% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 843,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,992,000 after acquiring an additional 730,029 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,718,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $419,921,000 after acquiring an additional 521,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

