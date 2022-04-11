Brokerages Set Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) Price Target at $10.75

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Paya in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Paya from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Paya from $6.50 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Paya from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

PAYA stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.25. 315,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 916,376. Paya has a 52-week low of $4.83 and a 52-week high of $11.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.90. The firm has a market cap of $693.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -525.00 and a beta of -0.12.

Paya ( NASDAQ:PAYA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $67.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.75 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paya will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Paya in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paya in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Paya in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Paya by 248.8% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paya in the 4th quarter worth $71,000.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent integrated payments platform. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. The company processes payments through credit and debit card, automated clearing house, and check payments. It serves customers through distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as B2B goods and services, healthcare, faith-based and non-profit, government and utilities, and education markets.

