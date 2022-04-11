Brokerages Set Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) PT at $166.67

Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $166.33.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Primerica from $159.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Primerica from $199.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Primerica in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

PRI traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.89. 1,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,893. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.75. Primerica has a one year low of $121.22 and a one year high of $179.51.

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.24). Primerica had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The business had revenue of $724.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. Primerica’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Primerica will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, February 14th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.48%.

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total transaction of $456,715.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Primerica in the 4th quarter worth about $51,437,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primerica in the 3rd quarter worth about $19,914,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 628,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,485,000 after purchasing an additional 82,859 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 347,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,268,000 after acquiring an additional 40,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Academy Capital Management Inc. TX lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX now owns 111,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,161,000 after acquiring an additional 35,258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Company Profile (Get Rating)

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

