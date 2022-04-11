Brokerages Set Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) PT at $166.67

Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $166.33.
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Primerica from $159.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Primerica from $199.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Primerica in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
PRI traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.89. 1,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,893. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.75. Primerica has a one year low of $121.22 and a one year high of $179.51.
Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, February 14th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.48%.
In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total transaction of $456,715.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Primerica in the 4th quarter worth about $51,437,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primerica in the 3rd quarter worth about $19,914,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 628,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,485,000 after purchasing an additional 82,859 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 347,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,268,000 after acquiring an additional 40,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Academy Capital Management Inc. TX lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX now owns 111,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,161,000 after acquiring an additional 35,258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.
Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.
