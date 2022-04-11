Brokerages Set V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) PT at $76.95

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.95.

Several research firms have weighed in on VFC. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Williams Capital cut shares of V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of NYSE VFC traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.68. The stock had a trading volume of 35,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,420,991. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.99 and its 200-day moving average is $67.12. The company has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.46. V.F. has a 52 week low of $51.02 and a 52 week high of $90.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 34.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that V.F. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. V.F.’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

In other V.F. news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.50 per share, with a total value of $193,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VFC. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of V.F. by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,781,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $146,183,000 after buying an additional 100,122 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of V.F. by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 4,763 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $422,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in V.F. by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,023 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in V.F. by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 64,599 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

