Brokerages Set Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Price Target at $39.63

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.63.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on YELP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Yelp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Yelp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

NYSE YELP traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $33.97. 1,412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688,678. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.20. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.62 and a beta of 1.75. Yelp has a 12 month low of $30.19 and a 12 month high of $43.28.

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The local business review company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $273.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.10 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 3.84%. Yelp’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Yelp will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $256,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 6,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total transaction of $232,162.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,679 shares of company stock worth $1,395,302. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Yelp during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yelp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yelp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Yelp during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

