Brokers Issue Forecasts for Brilliant Earth Group, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BRLT)

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a report released on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.12. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brilliant Earth Group’s FY2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $121.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.01 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Brilliant Earth Group from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Brilliant Earth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brilliant Earth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

Shares of BRLT stock opened at $8.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Brilliant Earth Group has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $20.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Brilliant Earth Group news, Chairman Eric Scott Grossberg sold 3,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $42,417.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Just Rocks, Inc. sold 91,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $1,316,044.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 756,658 shares of company stock worth $9,620,849 in the last quarter.

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

