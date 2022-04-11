Brokers Offer Predictions for Range Resources Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) – KeyCorp lifted their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Range Resources in a report issued on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.78. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Range Resources’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.44.

Shares of RRC stock opened at $32.60 on Monday. Range Resources has a 52-week low of $8.47 and a 52-week high of $33.07. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.28 and a 200-day moving average of $22.51.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.02). Range Resources had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 161.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Range Resources announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas exploration company to purchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Range Resources by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 143,642 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Range Resources by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,942 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 10.6% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,596 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 48,203 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 4.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,360 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

