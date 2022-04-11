Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brunswick Corporation endeavors to instill Genuine Ingenuity in all its leading consumer brands, including Mercury and Mariner outboard engines; Mercury MerCruiser sterndrives and inboard engines; MotorGuide trolling motors; Attwood and Whale marine parts and accessories; Land ‘N’ Sea, Kellogg Marine, Diversified Marine, BLA and Bell RPG parts and accessories distributors; Bayliner, Boston Whaler, Brunswick Commercial and Government Products, Crestliner, Cypress Cay, Harris, Lowe, Lund, Meridian, Princecraft, Quicksilver, Rayglass, Sea Ray and Uttern boats, and Life Fitness, Hammer Strength and SCIFIT fitness equipment, and Brunswick billiards tables, accessories and game room furniture and InMovement products and services for productive well-being. “

Get Brunswick alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $119.92.

BC opened at $75.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.44. Brunswick has a twelve month low of $72.71 and a twelve month high of $117.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.63.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Brunswick will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.29%.

In other news, VP Randall S. Altman sold 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $175,154.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $751,941.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,894 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,186 in the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Brunswick by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Brunswick by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Brunswick by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in Brunswick by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Brunswick by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brunswick (Get Rating)

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brunswick (BC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.