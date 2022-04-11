BTIG Research Raises Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target to $720.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by BTIG Research from $610.00 to $720.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on PANW. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies analyst Brent Thill raised the firm’s price target on Palo Alto Networks to $650 from $615 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares as he adjusted his targets across the app, infrastructure and security software spaces. Software underperformed the S&P 500 by 15% in 2021 as overall valuations contracted 10%, noted Thill, who thinks multiples in the space will continue to compress in 2022 as 80% of software names are expected to decelerate with digital digestion happening coming out of the pandemic. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $618.38.

PANW opened at $608.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $557.10 and a 200 day moving average of $530.12. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $322.23 and a fifty-two week high of $635.89.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.53, for a total value of $1,598,531.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.38, for a total value of $6,124,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,876 shares of company stock valued at $36,991,568. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% in the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,094 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 794 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 738 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 785 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

