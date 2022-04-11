C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $28.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.51% from the company’s previous close.

CCCC has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.56.

NASDAQ:CCCC opened at $11.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.73 million, a PE ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.45. C4 Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $51.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.36 and a quick ratio of 6.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.99.

C4 Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CCCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.28. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.85% and a negative net margin of 183.23%. The firm had revenue of $20.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.16 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that C4 Therapeutics will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 472.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in C4 Therapeutics by 1,203.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,451,000 after acquiring an additional 254,993 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in C4 Therapeutics by 15.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 25,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 5.5% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in C4 Therapeutics by 173.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 7,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

