Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Announces $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of CPZ stock opened at 19.61 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 20.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is 20.15. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a one year low of 18.06 and a one year high of 21.63.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPZ. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 7.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,157,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,058,000 after purchasing an additional 82,483 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 524,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,215,000 after acquiring an additional 79,638 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 153.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 34,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 21,054 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 919.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period.

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

