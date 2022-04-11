Camden National Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NASDAQ:CAC)

Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Camden National has a dividend payout ratio of 35.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Camden National to earn $4.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.1%.

NASDAQ:CAC opened at $46.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $688.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.88. Camden National has a fifty-two week low of $43.64 and a fifty-two week high of $52.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.67.

Camden National ( NASDAQ:CAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. Camden National had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 34.82%. The company had revenue of $48.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Camden National will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gregory A. Dufour purchased 1,423 shares of Camden National stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.43 per share, for a total transaction of $53,262.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought 2,219 shares of company stock valued at $84,552 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Camden National by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 12,422 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Camden National by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Camden National by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 228,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Camden National by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Camden National by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. 65.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on CAC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Camden National in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

