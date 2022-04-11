Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$11.71.

WEED has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cfra restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$28.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

TSE WEED traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$8.45. 1,291,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,812,860. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$9.35 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.44. Canopy Growth has a twelve month low of C$7.22 and a twelve month high of C$35.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.26, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a current ratio of 8.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

