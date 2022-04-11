Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, FinViz reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BCYC. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bicycle Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $72.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.33.
BCYC opened at $46.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.99 and a 200 day moving average of $50.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 12.65 and a current ratio of 12.65. Bicycle Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $26.39 and a fifty-two week high of $62.08.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 2,855.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 63,966 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $618,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. 54.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Bicycle Therapeutics
Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.
