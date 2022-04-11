Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, FinViz reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BCYC. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bicycle Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $72.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.33.

BCYC opened at $46.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.99 and a 200 day moving average of $50.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 12.65 and a current ratio of 12.65. Bicycle Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $26.39 and a fifty-two week high of $62.08.

Bicycle Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCYC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.36% and a negative net margin of 571.25%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 2,855.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 63,966 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $618,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. 54.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

