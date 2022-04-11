Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Acquired by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,836,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 890,874 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 1.37% of Capital One Financial worth $846,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COF. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,574,938,000 after purchasing an additional 274,233 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,148,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,419,000 after buying an additional 1,771,101 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,589,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,891,000 after purchasing an additional 112,981 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,427,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,151,000 after buying an additional 1,538,249 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Capital One Financial by 5.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,787,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,567,000 after purchasing an additional 191,625 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COF shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $192.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Capital One Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.88.

In other Capital One Financial news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $993,530.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,825 shares of company stock worth $1,002,042. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $131.72. The stock had a trading volume of 62,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,088,134. The stock has a market cap of $54.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.98. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $122.43 and a one year high of $177.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 38.68%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.94%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

