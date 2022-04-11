Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) Receives C$7.90 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$7.90.

CS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank began coverage on Capstone Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$9.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Capstone Mining from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Capstone Mining from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Capstone Mining alerts:

Shares of TSE CS traded down C$0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$6.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,244,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,234. Capstone Mining has a one year low of C$4.15 and a one year high of C$7.79. The stock has a market cap of C$4.65 billion and a PE ratio of 9.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.92.

Capstone Mining ( TSE:CS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The mining company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$270.68 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Capstone Mining will post 0.717298 earnings per share for the current year.

Capstone Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, a copper-silver underground mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.