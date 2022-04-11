Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) CFO Andrew Christiansen Sells 250 Shares

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLXGet Rating) CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 250 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $11,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Andrew Christiansen also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, March 10th, Andrew Christiansen sold 250 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total value of $13,242.50.
  • On Thursday, February 10th, Andrew Christiansen sold 250 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $17,500.00.

Shares of CDLX stock traded down $0.32 on Monday, hitting $47.33. 177,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,235. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 2.32. Cardlytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.11 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.84 and a 200 day moving average of $68.14.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLXGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $90.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.59 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 48.13% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CDLX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Cardlytics from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cardlytics in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Cardlytics by 123.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 697,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,554,000 after purchasing an additional 384,974 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Cardlytics by 194.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 569,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,666,000 after buying an additional 376,539 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cardlytics by 24.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 934,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,446,000 after acquiring an additional 181,266 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Cardlytics by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 917,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,662,000 after acquiring an additional 172,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,664,000. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

About Cardlytics (Get Rating)

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

