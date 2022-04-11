Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) Receives $27.29 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.29.
Several brokerages have issued reports on CRBU. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caribou Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.
Shares of Caribou Biosciences stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,922. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.05. Caribou Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $32.65.
In other news, VP Ryan Fischesser bought 7,387 shares of Caribou Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,294,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,790,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,204,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $136,000. Institutional investors own 56.13% of the company’s stock.
Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.
