Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ETR:AFX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ETR:AFX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €173.75 ($190.93).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC set a €146.00 ($160.44) price target on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €215.00 ($236.26) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($230.77) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a €170.00 ($186.81) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of AFX stock opened at €142.75 ($156.87) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion and a PE ratio of 56.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €140.44 and its 200-day moving average price is €160.48. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 12 month low of €118.10 ($129.78) and a 12 month high of €202.00 ($221.98). The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, France, Spain, India, the United Kingdom, Turkey, North Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

