Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carrefour S.A. operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores and cash and carry stores in Europe, the Americas and Asia. Carrefour S.A. is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Carrefour from €20.10 ($22.09) to €19.70 ($21.65) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Carrefour from €20.50 ($22.53) to €22.00 ($24.18) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Carrefour from €17.00 ($18.68) to €18.80 ($20.66) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Carrefour stock opened at $4.40 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.80. Carrefour has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $4.43.

About Carrefour

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

