Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 270,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,077,000 after purchasing an additional 93,811 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 14,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,968,000 after buying an additional 17,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 8,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.22.

Shares of CAT stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $217.36. The stock had a trading volume of 73,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,867,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.67 and a twelve month high of $246.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.96.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $8,878,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,034 shares of company stock worth $10,166,136. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

