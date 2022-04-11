Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.25.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CLLS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cellectis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Get Cellectis alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,592,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,927,000 after purchasing an additional 252,718 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,203,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cellectis during the fourth quarter worth $9,390,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,079,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 488.7% during the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 352,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 292,738 shares during the last quarter. 39.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLLS traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.32. The stock had a trading volume of 97,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,560. The company has a market capitalization of $196.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.25. Cellectis has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $20.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.70.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.37. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 170.26% and a negative return on equity of 41.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.95) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cellectis will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

Cellectis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.