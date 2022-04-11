Centaurus Financial Inc. Invests $101,000 in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,168,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,289,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,571,000 after acquiring an additional 194,948 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 575,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,517,000 after acquiring an additional 188,095 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,550,000. Finally, McAdam LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,895,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,092,000 after purchasing an additional 126,983 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $58.53 on Monday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $52.31 and a 52-week high of $60.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.36.

