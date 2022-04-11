Centaurus Financial Inc. Reduces Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 51.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 1.2% in the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.5% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 18.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $297.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.39.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total transaction of $14,052,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 4,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.05, for a total transaction of $695,983.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 255,577 shares of company stock worth $43,780,910 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $195.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.32 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.88 and a 12-month high of $282.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.12.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $412.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.62 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 39.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

