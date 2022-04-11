Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Trading Down 6.5%

Shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) dropped 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.89 and last traded at $24.93. Approximately 24,086 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,838,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.66.

CENX has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Century Aluminum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Century Aluminum from $19.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Century Aluminum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.01.

Century Aluminum ( NASDAQ:CENX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.22. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 17.98% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $659.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John Dezee sold 15,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $422,532.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michelle Harrison sold 16,284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $378,114.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,491 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,562 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Century Aluminum during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Century Aluminum during the third quarter valued at about $205,000. 55.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

