ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Raised to Overweight at Piper Sandler

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America cut shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Get ChampionX alerts:

NASDAQ:CHX opened at $23.82 on Monday. ChampionX has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $30.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.11 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.26.

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. ChampionX had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $822.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ChampionX will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHX. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in ChampionX in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 236.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

About ChampionX (Get Rating)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.