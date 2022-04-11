Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Cheetah Mobile stock opened at $0.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.87 million, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.25. Cheetah Mobile has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $2.90.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cheetah Mobile by 2,558.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,431 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 26,399 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheetah Mobile in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheetah Mobile by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 16,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cheetah Mobile by 217.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,343 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 15,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as an internet company in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; and Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications.

