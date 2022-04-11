Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Posted by on Apr 11th, 2022

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCMGet Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Cheetah Mobile stock opened at $0.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.87 million, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.25. Cheetah Mobile has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $2.90.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cheetah Mobile by 2,558.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,431 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 26,399 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheetah Mobile in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheetah Mobile by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 16,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cheetah Mobile by 217.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,343 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 15,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Cheetah Mobile Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as an internet company in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; and Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cheetah Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheetah Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.