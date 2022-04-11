China Resources Beer (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $10.46

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.46 and last traded at $10.65, with a volume of 10352 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Resources Beer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.04 and its 200-day moving average is $15.10.

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells beer products under the Snow and Heineken brands. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 70 breweries in 25 provinces, municipalities, and autonomous regions in Mainland China. The company was formerly known as China Resources Enterprise, Limited and changed its name to China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited in October 2015.

