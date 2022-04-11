CIBC Downgrades Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) to Neutral

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) was downgraded by equities researchers at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$94.00 price target on the bank’s stock, down from their prior price target of C$105.00. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Fundamental Research lowered their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$100.91 to C$97.39 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$98.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$92.72.

BNS traded up C$0.07 on Monday, hitting C$87.65. The company had a trading volume of 997,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,626,604. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$91.80 and its 200 day moving average price is C$87.19. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of C$75.84 and a 1 year high of C$95.00. The firm has a market cap of C$105.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( TSE:BNS Get Rating ) (NYSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported C$2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.07 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.79 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 8.7999999 EPS for the current year.

About Bank of Nova Scotia (Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

