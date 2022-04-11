Cigna (NYSE:CI) PT Raised to $290.00 at Truist Financial

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cigna from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cigna in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Cigna from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $271.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $257.91.

CI stock opened at $257.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $235.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.80. The company has a market cap of $82.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Cigna has a 12 month low of $191.74 and a 12 month high of $272.81.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cigna will post 22.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.46%.

In other news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 8,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,031,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $249,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,926 shares of company stock valued at $6,006,393. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

