Cim Investment Management Inc. Buys 10,713 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,713 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CORT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,489,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,314,000 after purchasing an additional 853,576 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,061,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,897,000 after acquiring an additional 311,494 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 764,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,979,000 after acquiring an additional 203,200 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 929,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,290,000 after acquiring an additional 200,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $1,959,000. 69.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CORT opened at $24.86 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.89 and a 200 day moving average of $20.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.54. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $15.82 and a 1-year high of $25.68.

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $98.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.17 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 30.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 7,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $185,396.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

CORT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

