Cim Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,473 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOPE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,307,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Hope Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,400,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hope Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,631,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hope Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $765,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in Hope Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,906,000. 83.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HOPE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

NASDAQ HOPE opened at $15.35 on Monday. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $17.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.32.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 33.53%. The business had revenue of $146.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 33.74%.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.