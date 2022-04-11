Cim Investment Management Inc. Has $448,000 Position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBG. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Hub Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hub Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,159,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Hub Group during the third quarter worth $281,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hub Group by 25.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 159,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,940,000 after buying an additional 31,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Hub Group by 11.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 74,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after buying an additional 7,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HUBG opened at $61.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Hub Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.81 and a 52 week high of $87.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.39 and its 200 day moving average is $78.85. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.91.

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.06. Hub Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hub Group, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HUBG shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Hub Group from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.14.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

