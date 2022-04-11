Cim Investment Management Inc. Has $490,000 Holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,018 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter worth $85,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 5.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $228,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PPBI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Stephens cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

PPBI opened at $33.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.13 and its 200 day moving average is $39.93. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.33 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.21.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 42.24% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 36.97%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

