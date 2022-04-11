Cim Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Omnicell by 47.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 0.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Torray LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 0.8% in the third quarter. Torray LLC now owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period.

Get Omnicell alerts:

NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $123.97 on Monday. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.81 and a 52-week high of $187.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.53, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.57 and its 200 day moving average is $157.27.

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.05). Omnicell had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $311.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Omnicell from $203.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.71.

Omnicell Company Profile (Get Rating)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.