Cim Investment Management Inc. Invests $295,000 in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,044 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in IQVIA by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp grew its holdings in IQVIA by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in IQVIA by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 86.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IQVIA stock opened at $252.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.66 and a 1 year high of $285.61. The company has a market cap of $48.17 billion, a PE ratio of 50.86, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $232.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.10.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. Research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.39.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

