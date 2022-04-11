Cim Investment Management Inc. Purchases 11,097 Shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,097 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Myers Industries were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MYE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 68.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 59,827 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 31.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 41.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 6,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Myers Industries during the second quarter worth about $434,000. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frederic Jack Liebau, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.42 per share, for a total transaction of $92,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MYE opened at $20.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.30 million, a P/E ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 1.52. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.82 and a 1 year high of $23.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.35.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 4.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is presently 58.70%.

MYE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Myers Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Myers Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through The Material Handling and Distribution segments. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, OEM parts, storage, organization, and custom plastic products; injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

