Cim Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 10,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 442.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PTON stock opened at $23.56 on Monday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.11 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.44.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 59.67% and a negative net margin of 27.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -3.94 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Peloton Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Macquarie dropped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $55.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $72.00 to $40.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.35.

In other news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $65,661.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 2,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $78,663.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,768 shares of company stock worth $347,387 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

