Cim Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,712 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $8,941,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 134,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after buying an additional 6,063 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $1,861,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 19.9% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 61,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 10,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 298,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,159,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

HALO stock opened at $41.93 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.88. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $51.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 7.45.

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 164.68% and a net margin of 90.84%. The firm had revenue of $102.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.10 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on HALO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

