Cim Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Xencor during the third quarter worth about $97,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Xencor by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 718.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 4,312 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 145.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xencor during the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Xencor news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 2,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $87,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 2,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $72,326.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,524 shares of company stock valued at $279,886. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XNCR has been the topic of several research reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Xencor in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xencor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xencor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Xencor from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Xencor in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.88.

XNCR stock opened at $27.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 0.81. Xencor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $45.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.13 and a 200-day moving average of $34.78.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.74. Xencor had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 30.04%. The firm had revenue of $154.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 268.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Xencor, Inc. will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

