Clarius Group LLC Acquires 228 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLL. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Ball by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ball by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ball by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 158,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,242,000 after buying an additional 14,750 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ball by 110.6% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ball from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Ball from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ball has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.20.

In other Ball news, VP Nate C. Carey sold 8,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.90, for a total transaction of $786,939.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Daniel William Fisher bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.86 per share, for a total transaction of $601,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 15,862 shares of company stock worth $1,381,499 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLL traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $88.15. The company had a trading volume of 68,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,806,359. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.54. Ball Co. has a one year low of $77.95 and a one year high of $98.09.

Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 31.47%. Ball’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

