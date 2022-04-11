Clarius Group LLC Boosts Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,362,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $486,347,000 after buying an additional 252,210 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Corning by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,030,216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $329,566,000 after acquiring an additional 90,879 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Corning by 2.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,936,977 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $326,111,000 after acquiring an additional 172,484 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Corning by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,760,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $276,489,000 after purchasing an additional 328,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,711,476 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $244,901,000 after purchasing an additional 622,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.68. The company had a trading volume of 184,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,028,853. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.59. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $33.75 and a 12-month high of $46.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.09.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Corning had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.10%.

Several research analysts recently commented on GLW shares. Susquehanna raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Corning from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.27.

In related news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $559,573.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $454,050.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Corning (Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.