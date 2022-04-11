Clarius Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRI. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 3.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. First American Bank raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. First American Bank now owns 24,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 2.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 13,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.17% of the company’s stock.

TRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Thomson Reuters in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.30.

TRI stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $107.59. The stock had a trading volume of 20,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,654. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52-week low of $90.04 and a 52-week high of $123.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.98. The company has a market cap of $52.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.56.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 89.62%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is 15.57%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

