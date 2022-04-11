Clarius Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 271,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,801,000 after acquiring an additional 13,292 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,544,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Charles Schwab by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,305,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,431,000 after purchasing an additional 36,423 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Charles Schwab by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Charles Schwab by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 280,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,463,000 after purchasing an additional 48,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on SCHW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $120.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.39.

In other news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $472,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $321,360.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 579,601 shares of company stock worth $52,122,086. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

SCHW traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $82.16. 182,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,430,067. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $63.46 and a 12-month high of $96.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.37%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

