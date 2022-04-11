Clarius Group LLC Buys 284 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,339 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 271,906 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,832,000 after purchasing an additional 7,112 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 24,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 23,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $497,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CFG shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

Citizens Financial Group stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.82. 572,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,964,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.44. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.56 and a 52-week high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 33.19% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.23%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.